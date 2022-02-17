To the Editor:
As a rather recently added member of the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee, I have always been impressed with Chris Trombly’s calm and balanced handling of sometimes heated discussions.
He beautifully sums up the points each side makes and builds consensus among the group. As a leader and a co-chair, his voice of reason is widely respected. His in-depth knowledge of the characters, laws and zoning, along with his dedication to both affordable housing and averting the effects of climate change would make him an excellent city councilor.
Ariel Jensen-Vargas
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.