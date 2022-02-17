To the Editor:
Our city’s struggle with very fundamental issues over the past few years clearly demonstrates why we should vote for Chris Trombly and Linda Bailey for South Burlington City Council.
Both candidates are lifelong Vermonters seeking to help South Burlington become a more vibrant, inclusive community. Their commitment to seeking more consensus and listening to all residents will help South Burlington become a place we can all be proud of. I urge you to make an informed choice in this election by learning about these candidates at their campaign websites online.
Peter Plumeau
South Burlington
