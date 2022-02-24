To the Editor:
It appears that this year’s South Burlington City Council election is being painted as a contest among those who love the environment and those who don’t. To claim the challengers in this year’s election don’t care for our natural environment is a false narrative and it is disingenuous to make those claims.
I maintain that this election is, to borrow from an earlier election, “all about the economy, stupid!” Our candidates’ priorities — and those of the city council — should be focused on strategies that grow our community across all socio-economic strata, to replenish a shrunken labor force and invite a workforce that can fill a myriad of positions to grow our tax base.
Without a welcome mat in the form of affordable housing, South Burlington will continue to develop into an exclusive community that only wealthier people can inhabit. A healthy economy and a vibrant community need leaders who invest in everyone’s future. The recent actions, tone and words by the incumbents only restrict our ability to become more socio-economically diverse and prosperous.
How many of us have heard our children or their friends say, I’d love to move back, but I can’t find any housing. How many employers are unable to grow their businesses but for lack of affordable workforce housing? Let’s get serious about this issue. It’s time for a change.
Chris Trombly, as chair of the affordable housing committee, has demonstrated his leadership and desire to create an inclusive forum to weigh all perspectives.
Linda Bailey has focused her campaign on balancing environmental protection with, not at the expense of, affordable and middle-class housing.
Both individuals are committed to a future that we can all embrace. Please consider joining me in electing them in March.
Lisa Ventriss
South Burlington
