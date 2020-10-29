To the Editor:
A few weeks ago I submitted an opinion letter to The Other Paper requesting that the South Burlington Public Works Department adjust the traffic signals at the (Williston Road – Dorset Street – Interstate Complex), especially eastbound on Williston Road, to eliminate dead time that was creating significant traffic jams. I am writing now to thank the Public Works Department, and its Director and City Engineer Justin Rabidoux in particular, for making changes to the signal timing there. The “dead zone” that was limiting traffic flow has been eliminated. The effect has been truly remarkable. I travel this route several times a week and at various times a day, including five o’clock rush hour, and there have been no traffic jams for the past few weeks. What an improvement!
Thank you, Mr. Rabidoux!
James Burgmeier
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.