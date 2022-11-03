To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Brenda Siegel’s candidacy to be governor of Vermont.
Siegel is realistic. She knows what she’s up against, but she is undaunted. She is a woman of deep integrity. Her politics center on people. She is a powerful voice for leading with and not shrinking from our values. It was Siegel, after all, who spent 27 days and nights on the Statehouse steps last October, vowing not to leave until the emergency housing program for those experiencing homelessness was fully reinstated. I confess that I would not have had that strength.
Housing all Vermonters, healing the overdose crisis, commitment to bold climate action, building a bottom-up economy: these are Siegel’s priorities, backed by specific plans outlined on her website and articulated in detail during the gubernatorial debates. She comes at these issues informed by her personal experience of being a single mom whose home was lost in Tropical Storm Irene; a sister and aunt who lost her brother and nephew to substance use disorder; a small business owner. She knows, firsthand, the struggles of hardship and poverty.
Siegel is a powerful thinker and has a passionate voice. She is not pie-in-the-sky. She is thoroughly grounded and unafraid of delivering no-nonsense challenges or sharp critiques to the current administration’s record. She is equally clear in demonstrating what she offers instead.
She has earned the endorsement of former Gov. Howard Dean as well as the endorsement of Congressman Peter Welch, and the Democratic leadership of both the Vermont House and Senate. I encourage you to visit her website and the recordings of the gubernatorial debates. I encourage you to vote for Brenda Siegel.
Rep. Maida Townsend
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.