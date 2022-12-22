To the Editor:

In Maida Townsend’s last legislative update, she summarized her 10 years in the Legislature. (“Retiring rep looks back on 10 years in Legislature,” Dec. 15, 2022) She gave examples of several ways in which she had worked with individual constituents to accomplish changes to legislation or other goals. We’d like to tell you about one incident she didn’t mention.

On May 5, 2014, then Gov. Peter Shumlin signed into law H.589, which included the designation of the Gov. Aiken bucktail streamer as the official fishing fly of the state, the first to have a fishing fly as a state symbol. The fly was named in honor of Aiken, designed by his friend and fellow fisherman Russell Merriman. Rhey Plumley was instrumental in making it all happen.

During his research, Plumley had occasion to speak with Lola Aiken, who was a supporter of her late husband on many levels — including handing out Gov. Aiken flies — and she always kept several in her purse. If she knew you were a fly fisher, you were likely to receive a Gov. Aiken fly.

Although we were pleased at the signing of the bill, we had no idea whether Lola Aiken was aware of it. We happened to run into Townsend at the South Burlington farmers’ market when it was in the parking lot of the high school and asked her, “How do we get in touch with Lola Aiken?”

Maida immediately reached out to the governor’s executive assistant, Lisa Kunin, and we were subsequently able to contact Mrs. Aiken’s family. Her nephew informed us that there was to be a birthday party for her on June 24, and Townsend helped us to have a fly framed for presentation to Lola. On her 102nd birthday, Louis Porter, then commissioner of Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, presented the framed fly to Aiken while Townsend snapped a photo.

On Sept. 8, Lola Aiken passed away. Had it not been for Rep. Townsend’s help, she would likely not have known that a fishing fly, designed for and named after her husband, was now a state symbol. Thank you, Maida Townsend.

Rhey Plumley and Sheila Reid

South Burlington