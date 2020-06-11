The failure to approve the school budget places South Burlington education in a most difficult and unfamiliar situation. Based on voter results, we must accept that there will be little or no budget increase this year. This will result in all involved parties having to make many difficult decisions that will affect many people.
The school board and administration will make decisions based on the resources the community gives them. They will do their best to preserve programs and hope that community support returns when this health and economic uncertainty passes.
The unions that represent teachers and staff also face a difficult decision. Unions serve to protect and advance the interests and rights of their members. In normal times, contract negotiations tend to focus on wages, benefits and working conditions. These are not normal times. History shows us in tough economic times unions typically change their goals. Their focus shifts from job improvements to job preservation. Otherwise, many of their members end up losing their jobs. In this case, that means needed education professionals would add to the already 70,000 Vermonters that have applied for unemployment.
This year will prove to be most challenging on all fronts. However, we need to remember the South Burlington community has a proven record of supporting education. That support will return when this period of health and economics uncertainty ends. Until then, decisions, with long term goals in mind, need to be made to preserve as much of our educational program as possible.
Bryan Companion
South Burlington