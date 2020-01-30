It’s high time to speak up for the South Burlington homeowners and families who will take the hit to their household budgets for a school demolition/rebuild project that appears to be wholly excessive and unnecessary. I have not encountered a single resident who thinks this project is a good idea – including those families with children.
First off, it is not a $210 million dollar project. As we all know, these projects run over budget routinely. In addition, city estimates show the projected interest costs associated with the bonds raise the total cost to at least $345.6 million dollars.
Secondly, what about those on fixed incomes? Vermont is the second oldest state in the country. Older and retired residents are already struggling to keep up with the rapidly rising cost of food, healthcare, medication, transportation, etc. An unprecedented increase in their property tax will break those household budgets wide open and plunge even more seniors into poverty. On top of that, we have school and municipal tax hike coming and don’t forget the looming property tax reappraisal which will certainly add to the burden.
Finally, there are many schools across the state with buildings as old as or far older than ours and they seem to be able to make it work. Why are we so different?
In my view, and that of my neighbors, there must be renovations and improvements that can be made that accomplish the cited deficiencies without burdening taxpayers with a 10-20% tax increase…or more! If a homeowner needs to make a change or add space, they remodel or build an addition – they don’t level the house and start over. Not only is this proposal an excessive solution, but it’s wasteful as well. Let’s fix what we have. There has to be a better way!
Dave Reville
South Burlington