To the Editor:
To date, most coverage of the lieutenant governor’s Democratic primary focused on the four candidates’ resumes and fundraising efforts. Given the unusual circumstances that Vermont voters face this year, it is prudent to dig deeper. I believe those unusual circumstances should be the major factor in weighing who is best prepared to hold the office of lieutenant governor during the next two years.
What are these unusual circumstances? They are the mass exodus of incumbents from the Vermont House of Representatives and Senate this year. Forty-one House members, or 27 percent, are not seeking reelection. Ten Senate members, or one-third, are not seeking reelection. We are going to have lots of new blood in our Statehouse.
What is of greater significance is that nine of the 14 committee chairs in the House are not returning. The chairs of the following committees are not seeking reelection: appropriations, agriculture & forestry, education, energy and technology, government operations, health care, human services, judiciary, and ways and means. This constitutes the loss of a colossal amount of knowledge and experience about how our government operates. While the Senate’s loss of one-third of its body is significant, only two committee chairs are retiring.
In addition, we will have new people in four statewide offices: lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer.
My conclusion is that Kitty Toll’s experience of having served 12 years in the House, including 10 years on the appropriations committee and four years as its chair, is the best match for the job. Having served on appropriations, she knows Vermont government programs inside and out — their revenue sources, services, investments and expenditures. Her competence and compassion for all are recognized and trusted by her former peers. In addition, she is known as a consensus-builder. She works effectively with all the parties. No one who knows Kitty doubts that she will put her expertise and relationship-building skills to work to help fill the void created by the retirements of so many valued and hardworking Vermont representatives and senators.
Another context in which Toll stands out is geography. She was born, raised, educated in the Northeast Kingdom and remains a lifelong resident there. She is only the second Democrat to represent Danville in Vermont’s House. Chittenden County should not have a lock on most statewide offices in our diverse state.
When one goes beyond the resumes, Toll is best suited to meet the needs of the Legislature and all Vermonters during these unusual circumstances.
Sandy Dooley
South Burlington
