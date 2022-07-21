To the Editor:
I am writing to urge everyone to vote for Kitty Toll for lieutenant governor. Based on my work with her, I know she has a unique set of skills and interests that make her a standout for the position.
Toll grew up in Vermont as the youngest of 14 children. She spent lots of time visiting the Statehouse with her mom, who was then serving as a state representative. First, as a middle school teacher and then as a state representative herself (2008-2020), Toll applied her deep knowledge of Vermont and consistently put people above politics.
The role of lieutenant governor is both open-ended and, at the same time, full of opportunity. The lieutenant governor presides over the Vermont Senate and assumes the role of governor when the governor is out of state or incapacitated. Several lieutenant governors have used the position primarily as a steppingstone to higher office. Toll views it differently.
She is committed to working with the governor, House and Senate to improve communication and outcomes that will serve all Vermonters. She is well equipped for the job. As chair of the influential House Committee on Appropriations, Toll stood out as a leader who works within groups that often have trouble finding common ground. She led passage of unanimous budgets that made creation of significantly more affordable housing possible, while funding weatherization projects and clean transportation. As a result, respect for her is strong among lawmakers and citizens throughout the state.
Toll is the candidate who will roll up her sleeves and get others to the table to get the job done. Her focus is on resolving key issues — more affordable housing, climate change, economic growth, family leave, child care, gun safety and reproductive freedom.
The Aug. 9 primary is right around the corner. Note that, while you can vote in person at the polls that day, early mail-in ballots may be requested (at least a week ahead to ensure timely turn around in the mail) through the city clerk’s office or vote in person at the city clerk’s office during office hours right now.
When you do vote, I urge you to vote for Kitty Toll for lieutenant governor.
Helen Head
South Burlington
