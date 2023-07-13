To the Editor:
Many thanks to Corey McDonald for the clear, easy to understand, excellent article on the South Burlington TIF district. (“South Burlington TIF district gets state auditor’s approval,” June 29, 2023, issue of The Other Paper.
Past explanations of TIF haven’t been as easy to follow and understand, and they haven’t as effectively communicated the broader context. So, thank you!
Marcy Murray
South Burlington
