Sen. Sanders is following the precepts of Vermont philosopher/educator John Dewey by educating the electorate to see through the myths, lies and attacks of the Establishment. At every opportunity, he shows how they work to undermine all progressive initiatives. Unlike the other Democratic Party candidates who are promoting themselves politically, he has spent his career investing in explicitly building a movement to overturn the political and economic status quo and take back democracy. Remarkably, that commitment is unprecedented in American political history. What Sen. Sanders is doing is trying to close the gap between Dewey’s vision of participatory democracy and the means to realize it, something Dewey never accomplished.
He has written, “I have long believed that democracy isn’t just voting every four years - it’s about ordinary people creating community, engaging in the political process together and building powerful grassroots movements to achieve progressive change. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
In the first televised debate last June, he said, “Nothing will change unless we have the guts to take on Wall Street, the insurance industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the military-industrial complex and the fossil fuel industry.”
His proposals include detailed plans for the creation of a universal Medicare for All system, comprehensive reform of the political justice system and elimination of existing student debt. He has properly criticized the media for failing to do its job, “to interest the public in the public interest” in Dewey’s words.
Now he is being denounced as a hater of Israel. A group calling itself Democrats Against Anti-Semitism has begun a campaign to promote the idea that Bernie Sanders is anti-Semitic because of his positions on Israel. His stance in favor of Palestinian human rights, denouncing the killings of Palestinian protesters, is a plea for social justice. He calls for an “evenhanded” U.S. policy with respect to Israel and Palestine, something that former President Jimmy Carter called for decades ago.
Sanders began his career in the 1960s, when normally passive and apathetic parts of the population entered the political arena to advance their concerns - minorities, women, the young, the old, working people. We may now be entering a period of new enlightenment. He deserves all the support we can give him in leading us there.
John Steen
South Burlington