To the Editor:

In his guest perspective, John Bossange, a retired middle school principal who selflessly volunteers much of his time serving on nonprofit boards, proposes that Vermonters who do not produce proof of COVID vaccination should not be allowed in public and should “exercise (their) individual freedoms and remain at home, in isolation, in quarantine.” (“It’s time to start using our vaccination cards,” July 29, 2021).

This is an outstanding idea. Everything good should be mandatory.

Bossange, please indulge a friendly elaboration of your proposal. A strong enforcement mechanism is needed to prevent cheating by unscrupulous unvaccinated individuals, but I repeat myself. A dedicated police unit will be tasked to bring these potential murderers to heel.

This elite unit will be uniformed, to show we mean business, and just to pick a color, will wear brown shirts. Black jackboots would be a nice touch. The vax enforcers will be authorized to “ask” anyone for his papers and will be trained to “request” them — in the original German or at least in German-accented English.

Undocumented persons may drive — alone — but must identify their cars with yellow stars. An undocumented caught in public once will be tattooed with a serial number on the forehead, more visible than the forearm, for easy identification next time.

We must be tough on recidivists. Two strikes and you’re out. These sociopaths can be concentrated, so to speak, in remote camps where they can exercise their individual freedoms — within electrified barbed-wire fence. Since many may be dog-lovers, fierce guard dogs will protect them from wandering out and posing a threat to the those of us who did not “defy the governor’s request and the science behind the vaccine.”

Sheldon Katz

South Burlington