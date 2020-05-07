Never has the DRB moved an application, in this case SD-20-10, part of the largest Master Development Plan in the history of South Burlington, to completion of Sketch Plan in just three weeks.
This is unprecedented and unnecessary. By way of comparison, the Dorset Meadows project, which is less than a third the size, took three months to move through the DRB process to the same point.
Around the world, politicians and others in positions of authority have realized that the COVID-19 pandemic is the perfect time to do outrageous things, and they are doing them, safe in the knowledge that the rest of us will barely notice while our attention is focused on the pandemic.
In South Burlington this is what the DRB and O’Brien Brothers are doing under the chairmanship of Matt Cota. The outrageous thing he is doing is driving the O’Brien Brothers application, SD-20-10, through the DRB approval process at an unprecedented pace, while so many of us are focused on keeping our families healthy and alive and helping others do the same.
This project is no run of the mill development proposal. It is huge and complex and will have major impacts on our community for many, many years to come. As such it deserves intense public scrutiny which is impossible under present circumstances.
Chairman Cota and O’Brien Brothers hoped to escape this scrutiny by insisting that the DRB must continue meeting despite a recommendation by the City Council to postpone meetings until there can be more meaningful participation by the public and despite requests from several citizens to postpone the hearings on application SD-20-10 for the same reason.
Chairman Cota stated that the DRB must continue virtual meetings because “we cannot afford to have government grind to a halt.” That is not a valid justification. The city government will not “grind to a halt” just because the DRB decides to postpone hearings on this one application.
It is worth noting that our City Councilors are elected and serve at the pleasure of the citizens who elected them.
Members of the DRB are appointed by that same City Council and while once appointed they act independently, by extension they too serve all the citizens of South Burlington, not just the few influential developers and landowners who come before them.
“Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.”
Michael Mittag
South Burlington