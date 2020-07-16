Thank you to Library Director Jennifer Murray, and her amazing staff at the South Burlington Public Library. Jennifer found a creative and innovative way to continue to provide outstanding service to bookworms like me with curbside pickup while the library was closed during the pandemic. This was truly a lifesaver to place books and other materials into our hands while we stayed home due to the lockdown.
The library recently re-opened one day a week which was long awaited and much anticipated. With careful, precise and thoughtful safely precautions in place, it was invigorating to be able to browse the stacks again, select books and check them out. It felt as refreshing as drinking a tall glass of water after a long walk through the desert.
I am so grateful to Jennifer and her wonderful staff for all they do to enrich our community and support our love of reading.
Anne O’Neill
South Burlington
