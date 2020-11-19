To the Editor:
Many thanks to city clerk Donna Kinville and her staff for running a smooth election.
This has been an overwhelming year for the clerk’s office with increases in guidelines, procedures, registrations, needs for poll workers, additional write-ins (thank you all, by the way) and extra elections.
With a drop-off in seasoned election workers and an influx of new volunteers, she and her staff have managed the gaps and training to produce a quality result. To do all this in an election that hits our highest turnout ever is remarkable and commendable, even with a full-time staffer retiring in August.
Thank you, Donna, and thank you to Deb Woodward, Pam and Jill as they provide invaluable coordination and strength to the whole department. The professionalism, organization, efforts and integrity of the City Clerk’s Office is at its best.
Thanks as well to the many new volunteers and stalwart board of civil authority members. South Burlington can be quite proud of its community.
Chris Shaw
Chair, Board of Civil Authority
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.