To the Editor:

Many thanks to city clerk Donna Kinville and her staff for running a smooth election.

This has been an overwhelming year for the clerk’s office with increases in guidelines, procedures, registrations, needs for poll workers, additional write-ins (thank you all, by the way) and extra elections.

With a drop-off in seasoned election workers and an influx of new volunteers, she and her staff have managed the gaps and training to produce a quality result. To do all this in an election that hits our highest turnout ever is remarkable and commendable, even with a full-time staffer retiring in August.

Thank you, Donna, and thank you to Deb Woodward, Pam and Jill as they provide invaluable coordination and strength to the whole department. The professionalism, organization, efforts and integrity of the City Clerk’s Office is at its best.

Thanks as well to the many new volunteers and stalwart board of civil authority members. South Burlington can be quite proud of its community.

Chris Shaw

Chair, Board of Civil Authority

South Burlington

