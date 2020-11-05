To the Editor:
Friends of Veterans would like to thank all our donors, sponsors and players who made our annual golf fundraiser at the Baker Hill Golf Club a tremendous success. This fundraiser along with the many grants we receive will allow us the opportunity to make this challenging year the fourth consecutive year of providing over $100,000 in financial assistance to veterans and their families who reside in Vermont and New Hampshire.
Our all-volunteer organization, with no paid staff, has operated continuously through very difficult times. Friends of Veterans provides financial assistance when eviction or foreclosure is imminent, utility assistance if shutoffs are threatened, vehicle repairs if the vehicle is needed for employment or medical appointments. In addition, Friends of Veterans assists with home repairs if it’s a livability issue such as losing heat in the cold weather periods. We also assist veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder acquire a service dog when prescribed. We continue to provide assistance throughout the two-state area.
Vermont and New Hampshire veterans may apply via our website fovvtnh.org. Inquiries may be made by email assistance@fovvtnh.org or calling 296-8368.
Thank you, veterans for serving our country.
Patt Taylor
President, Friends of Veterans
