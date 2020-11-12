To the Editor:
A message to South Burlington voters and readers of this newspaper:
Thank you for electing me as one of your state senators. If I did not earn your support in this election, I hope to do so in the years to come.
We are facing many new challenges in the coming legislative session. My plan is to work hard on priorities that attract opportunity, growth, investment and people to Vermont while increasing housing affordability, upgrading broadband access, improving the health of our environment and social justice issues.
My aim is to represent you in a maximally transparent and accessible manner down in Montpelier. Please call, email, text or tweet at me.
And, write letters to the editor of this newspaper. Our community newspapers like the Other Paper provide high quality local journalism critical to a functioning democracy, an informed electorate and vigorous public discourse. Facebook and Google are not writing articles about our local schools — this paper is. And in so doing they are strengthening our communities and keeping Vermont neighborly.
As Jim Condos served on the South Burlington City Council for many years while also serving as a state senator, my aim is to follow his lead. Do not hesitate to reach out on any matters germane to City Hall or Montpelier.
Thomas I. Chittenden
South Burlington
