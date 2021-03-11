To the Editor:
Thank you to the 2,598 voters who supported me for re-election to our South Burlington city council. I am most appreciative of your votes, campaign contributions, use of your yards for campaign sign, letters to the editor, posts to Facebook and Front Porch Forum and your enthusiasm for my campaign.
Together, we ran an excellent campaign, no regrets!
I reflect on my three years as a councilor proudly. We managed the city responsibly, made exciting progress on top priorities, most visibly the construction of our new library and city hall — and, more invisibly, maintaining a balanced budget, even holding tax increases to less than 1 percent in this challenging year of “COVID budgeting.”
While I no longer serve on council, I will remain involved, continuing to work on priorities I emphasized during the campaign. We live in a wonderful city; it’s been a privilege to serve on city council. My best wishes to all South Burlingtonians for a healthy 2021, with a return to lives approaching “normal.”
Dave Kaufman
South Burlington
