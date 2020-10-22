To the editor:
You were quoted in a recent piece in VTDigger as having said, “I think that journalism has pretty much always been a thankless job…” I am writing to say thank you.
As local reporting gets hard to come by, I applaud those organizations who can stick it out. Good government and community rely on an informed citizenry. While, as a Jericho resident, I don’t read your papers, I still appreciate the work you do.
And so, again, thank you to all who contribute — news editors, reporters, copy editors (the whole comprises the parts, damn it!), sales, production, office and cleaning teams.
Keiko Williams
Jericho
