To the Editor:
I am honored and humbled to be elected to a two-year term on the South Burlington city council.
My sincere thanks to David Kaufman, who ran a positive, issues-oriented campaign. I look forward to implementing our shared vision of a more sustainable and economically viable South Burlington.
I encourage you to reach out and let me know about issues that matter to you.
Find my contact information at mattcota.org.
Thank you!
Matt Cota
South Burlington
