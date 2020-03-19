Thank you for giving me the honor of serving you for another two years. I do not take the responsibility lightly, and I will continue to work hard for our quality of life and future prosperity.
Contested elections give us the opportunity to get to know what our candidates stand for, and for that I am grateful. Our democracy is stronger for it.
My thanks go first to all of you who voted to make a difference. Elections have consequences, and this was an important election.
I thank Matt Cota for his commitment to our city and congratulate him on the fine campaign he ran. He says he’s no seasoned politician, but he upped the game in many ways. I was glad to have the opportunity to debate with him through many forums on the key issues that our city faces. His campaign also taught me about his viewpoint and hopefully will make me a better councilor to all of our citizens.
I thank my campaign team and volunteers. The money raised helped us advertise, but my campaign has always been powered by people. Without them, my candidacy would not have prevailed.
Most of all, I thank my husband and three children, who have accompanied me all ten years that I have served. They buoy me every day and give me reason to go out there and work for you every day.
Thank you, South Burlington, for the trust you put in me. It truly moves me, and I will continue to work to earn the trust of all South Burlingtonians.
Meaghan Emery
South Burlington