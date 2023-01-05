To the Editor:
Many, many thanks to our retiring legislators: Rep. Ann Pugh (30 years), Rep. Maida Townsend (10 years), Sen. Michael Sirotkin (nine years; he succeeded his late wife, Sen. Sally Fox (three years), and Rep. John Killacky (four years).
Thanks also to our continuing legislators Rep. Martin LaLonde (Chittenden-12, eight years) and Sen. Thomas Chittenden (Chittenden-Southeast, two years).
Congratulations to our newest group of representatives as they start the new session: Chittenden-8, Rep. Noah Hyman; Chittenden-9, Rep. Emilie Krasnow; Chittenden-10, Rep. Kate Nugent; and Chittenden-11, Rep. Brian Minier.
We appreciate your work in the cold and darkness of the historically cramped quarters in Montpelier at this time of year. Happy new session and many grateful returns from the old ones.
Chris Shaw
Chair, Board of Civil Authority
South Burlington
