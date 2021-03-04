To the Editor:
An important man in our community passed away in late January.
He was a family man and a long-time Vermont Transit Bus Driver, and Norman Leduc was also part of a multi-generational farm on the Shelburne/South Burlington line, where he grew up.
When he and his brother Maurice decided to stop farming in the mid-2000s, Norm and his wife Jeanne were instrumental in conserving their land, along with their siblings. There were many people involved in making this happen, of course, and the arrangements were complicated.
The Vermont Land Trust, the city of South Burlington and the town of Shelburne were major partners along with the family and other groups.
What resulted, however, was the conservation of several hundred acres and the birth of a new farm for the 21st Century, Bread and Butter Farm.
Norm and his family left their family’s agricultural legacy in new hands and our communities are the benefactors. When you attend Burger Nights, bring your kids to enjoy music programs or camps or school programs, when you turn into Leduc Farm Road off Cheese Factory Road to stop by the café for a drink or baked treat, and when you visit the Farm Store or pick up your CSA share, or drive by the farm and enjoy the open fields and splendid views with the cows grazing, please stop a moment and give thanks for Norm Leduc and his family who left us this unbelievable gift.
Sarah Dopp,
President South Burlington Land Trust
Gail Albert,
Co-Chair Shelburne Natural Resources Committee
