To the Editor:

Thank you, Deb Billado, for alerting us that the Vermont Republican Party, in its unanimous opposition to vaccine passports, courageously stands behind the right of unvaccinated people to spread COVID to their fellow citizens without warning them they may be doing so. (Letter to the editor, “Vermont Republican Party opposes vaccine passports,” July 22, 2021)

You assert that this position is based on “concerns over medical privacy and individual rights as described in the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.” I’ve read that amendment. It forbids the government to conduct unreasonable searches and seizures and to serve warrants without probable cause.

Perhaps you are looking at an alternative 4th Amendment. Hallucination in defense of freedom is no vice.

The GOP is spot on in its claim that vaccine passports would create a two-tiered society. One of those tiers would be people who have been fully vaccinated, who thus present a minimal threat of spreading a highly contagious, deadly disease to their fellow citizens. The other tier would be people who continue to represent such a threat.

Kudos for standing up for their right to do so.

As you so eloquently put it in your concluding paragraph, “The Vermont Republican Party is the party of freedom, protection of your privacy and your right to make medical choices for you and your family.”

Indeed, it is. It is the party of freedom to endanger the health and lives of fellow citizens, of protecting your ability to do so without revealing that’s what you’re doing; of the right to make medical choices for total strangers by exposing them unknowingly to pandemic viruses.

All hail the GOP death cult.

Seth Steinzor

South Burlington