I want to thank the Board of Civil Authority for their work on the election and recount. I am grateful for the opportunity to run for City Council and humbled by the number of people that supported my vision of South Burlington.
I recognize that I came up a few votes short, but am proud of the way we ran a positive campaign and focused on the issues that matter to the people of South Burlington. I believe that local government works better and democracy thrives when incumbents are challenged at the polls.
As someone who had never run for elected office before, I encourage others to give it a try. While it isn’t easy, it can be an incredibly fulfilling experience. I want to thank Sarah, Davis and Molly for being so supportive and for the extended Vote Cota family who spent countless hours volunteering for my campaign.
I look forward to continuing my volunteer work and contributing to our shared vision of a more sustainable and economically viable South Burlington.
Matt Cota
South Burlington