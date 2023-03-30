To the Editor:
Remember when you could go to the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s drop-off center and leave items in the RE-Use zone, and then you couldn’t? The rationale still baffles many as we are a community that is proud to recycle, reuse and keep as much out of landfills as possible.
Fast forward to post-COVID-19 when the solid waste district reopened the drop-off center. Today, there are more restrictions, and you are no longer able to drop off most of what you could prior to the pandemic. No appliances, no trailers, no bulky items, no furniture or mattresses, no woody branches, no Christmas trees.
We now must bring those items to Williston or the McNeil plant. My question is why? With its decision to significantly cut services, I believe the Chittenden Solid Waste District no longer adequately serves us; it serves itself.
I may be wrong, but I believe the district was created to serve all the communities it operates in. It was created to ensure that residents had a place to bring items at a reasonable fee so that homeowners wouldn’t dump their items off the side of the road. Well, the solid waste district seems to have killed that idea.
I wonder if everyone is aware the Chittenden Solid Waste District only pays the city of South Burlington $1 per year for the rental space at Patchen Road? I confirmed this with former city manager Kevin Dorn.
Really! Are you telling me one bag of trash pays their entire rent, and then some, for the year?
Now, residents must lug items we used to bring to the drop-off center prior to COVID-19, all over the place. That is not why the district was created. It was not created to have 18,000 South Burlington residents driving all over kingdom come. Yet, that is what we are doing, not to mention residents of the other communities having to do the same.
I went to a city council meeting a couple of weeks ago to let them know of my frustrations. They listened to my complaint intently. But I worry that may not have had enough of an impact.
I implore you to make your wishes known if you are not happy with what is going on at the Chittenden Solid Waste District. We deserve more.
Kevin Donahue
South Burlington
