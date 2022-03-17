To the Editor:
If you don’t fully understand why scientists and environmental activists are urging that we stop destroying nature, perhaps an analogy to insurance might help. It’s not a perfect analogy, but there are enough similarities to explain why some of us are so concerned about protecting rural lands in South Burlington.
Most people understand insurance. We give money to a company so that in the event of an accident, the financial resources of the company will help us recover. In theory, we pay a modest amount of money to an insurance company, and then we get back far more than we contributed. Without insurance, we risk bankruptcy or worse.
We can think of preserving our city’s rural lands that contain natural resources as a kind of environmental insurance. We pay into the plan by preserving nature so that it will be there to help us in times of disasters.
Natural resources such as trees, soil, grasses, waterways and wildlife not only maintain the balance in nature, but they fend off the impacts of the climate crisis, such as floods, insect-borne diseases, heat waves, loss of food sources, pandemics, health impacts from pollution and more.
But wait, it gets much better. Not only do natural resources provide lifesaving benefits, but they also can counter climate change.
Elements of nature absorb greenhouse gases, including those emitted from the extraction and use of fossil fuels — coal, oil and gas. Trees, soil and grasses store those gasses. But if we cut them down or plow them over, they will release into the atmosphere all the stored greenhouse gasses, thus making our predicament worse. Left undisturbed and allowed to exist and grow, they will keep absorbing gases and other pollutants.
The analogy isn’t perfect in at least three ways. While we pay money to an insurance company, we pay little to no money for nature. While the odds say that most of us will not experience a catastrophic personal accident, scientists say climate change disasters are a sure bet. While insurance benefits come only after an accident, the environment provides benefits all the time.
Climate crisis disasters are not an if, they are a when. So, knowing that a disaster is going to happen to you or to your children or grandchildren, and that there is a cost-free way to help withstand that catastrophe, would you invest in environmental insurance?
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington
