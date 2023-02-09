To the Editor:
I am delighted that Dr. Travia Childs has announced her candidacy for reelection to the South Burlington School Board. Under her leadership the board has appointed a new superintendent, recruited its first director of equity and addressed school overcrowding. It has initiated a review of the district’s safety plans to ensure students are learning in a safe environment. One need only follow the daily news to see the wisdom of this effort.
Childs is a particularly active member of the board. She is a school activity advisor, and you will find her at sports events cheering for the students and talking to parents. She understands the pulse of the schools.
As a woman of color, Childs brings an important perspective to the board’s deliberations. Parents of color are comfortable in expressing their thoughts to her.
Her dedication to South Burlington’s younger residents is demonstrated in her work with the Infinite Youth Center located in the University Mall. As founder of the center, she is a hands-on leader. What the center has accomplished in such a short period of time is remarkable. I encourage all to visit the youth center.
We are fortunate to have a leader of Childs’ caliber in our community. Please reelect Dr. Travia Childs when you vote on March 7.
Robert L. Walsh
South Burlington
