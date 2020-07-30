Voting and engaging in one’s community and local politics is one of the most difficult and important aspects of adult life. There are disagreements, change often takes years, and we’ll never find a politician whom we agree with on every single issue. Welcome to life.
I’m supporting David Zuckerman as our next Vermont Governor. Why? Because he cares about quality of life and is committed to improving the lives of Vermonters. Because he has 20-plus years of experience in Montpelier in different roles. Because he encourages citizen involvement and will engage in an honest conversation with me, even when we disagree.
David understands and will work hard for a living wage, paid family leave, and affordable childcare and housing. He supports small businesses and access to healthy food. He addresses climate issues. He knows how to problem solve, how to network and is not afraid to speak up. He’s a decent, respectful guy, even when an opponent attacks him unfairly.
We are all on this planet for a finite number of years, and it goes by fast. Don’t you want to have fun and enjoy life and others? David focuses on what can be done and doesn’t waste time with negativity and cruelty. “Vermont should be a place where we all feel welcome.”
Remember to vote in the primary on Aug. 11 and consider how David Zuckerman may help improve your quality of life in Vermont.
Tricia Gustafson
South Burlington
