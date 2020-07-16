Vermonters, please join me in supporting Brenda Siegel for lieutenant governor.
Brenda Siegel is the one candidate fighting for fundamental change to uplift all Vermonters.
Long before the coronavirus crisis, Brenda was working towards a “bottom-up” economy in which even the most vulnerable Vermonters become true stakeholders in our economy. As a candidate for governor in 2018, she ran a comprehensive anti-poverty campaign, winning 21% of the Democratic primary vote after joining the race only three months prior.
Not only has she consistently fought for a $15-per-hour minimum wage and paid family leave, but she has demonstrated a strong commitment to economic equity and inclusion by ensuring that the historically marginalized communities have seats at the table. I encourage voters to attend her regular internet/telephone community conversations and issue-centric events, and take notice of the breadth of perspectives covered.
She truly “passes the mic,” amplifying voices that historically have not been heard. To shape policy, she asks the people directly impacted by a given issue what they need, instead of presuming to tell them as many politicians do.
With Vermont facing a 25% unemployment rate as well as the rise of hate groups, we need a lieutenant governor who has not and will not stop fighting for a more inclusive and equitable economy and a Vermont that values everyone.
Jennifer Carpenter
South Burlington
