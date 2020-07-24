I’m writing to express my support for Senator Debbie Ingram, who is running to become the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in the upcoming Aug. 11 primary.
Debbie and I have been friends for years, and she is an outstanding leader.
Chittenden County residents have been fortunate to have her representing us in the Senate, and our state would be fortunate to have her skills and experience leading the state as our lieutenant governor.
During her four years in the Senate, Debbie has demonstrated her leadership on healthcare reform, affordable housing, education, a livable wage, child poverty, equal pay, racial justice and LGBTQ rights — among others. She collaborates with other legislators to build consensus and move forward on these issues that are critical to building Vermont’s economy and infrastructure.
Before earning a Senate seat, Debbie served on the Williston selectboard for six years, negotiating and addressing a myriad of local issues. In addition to her work on the selectboard and in the Senate, Debbie has served as the Executive Director of Vermont Interfaith Action, working with Jewish, Christian and Muslim congregations on issues of shared social concern such as health care and affordable housing.
She is experienced, compassionate, creative, well informed and super-smart — just what we need at this time in Vermont!
I hope you will join me in voting for Debbie Ingram!
Julie Cadwallader Staub
South Burlington
