The primary is coming up soon, Aug. 11, and, now more than ever, it’s important to make your voice known.
I want to invite you to join me in voting for Tim Ashe for lieutenant governor. He is a proven, strong and experienced leader who wants to close the gap between the “two Vermonts” so every Vermonter can enjoy all our state has to offer.
Tim Ashe has been our Chittenden County Senator for 12 years, including as President Pro Tem of the Senate this year. During that time, Tim has shown that he can get things done and has never forgotten those who do not often have a voice. His leadership and focus on improving our failed mental health system in Vermont has produced positive results, and he is committed to doing more.
Whenever I have reached out to speak to Tim about this and other issues, he answers me promptly and is generous with his time, sharing information and letting me know what he is doing about it. He then keeps me informed about his progress. It is clear that he cares about our state and all of Vermonters, especially our most vulnerable citizens.
As lieutenant governor Tim wants to focus state policies on three core principles: Take care of Vermonters, protect and restore our environment, and make Vermont a place where everyone can earn a decent living and afford to stay.
This last principle includes putting money in the pockets of the lowest earners by raising the minimum wage and helping address other issues associated with poverty to ensure that everyone feels like they are a valued member of society.
His background in affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization and his understanding of the difficulties the state faces as we rebuild our economy will ensure that he can “hit the ground running.”
His experience and leadership in the Legislature means he will be helpful in the lieutenant governor’s role as a liaison between the governor’s office and the Legislature.
I hope you will vote Aug. 11 and will vote for Tim Ashe for lieutenant governor. You can vote early in person at the town clerk’s office, request an absentee ballot, or go to the polls on primary.
Connie Stabler
South Burlington
