To the Editor:
Meaghan Emery and her family have been our neighbors for 20 years and over this period we’ve witnessed her unwavering commitment to keep improving the quality of life that South Burlington offers all its residents.
South Burlington has been fortunate to have someone as insightful, articulate, fair and transparent as Emery represent them on the city council. She deserves another term.
Emery has worked hard to keep our city affordable, and promote smart economic development, while at the same time protecting our environment and conserving the city’s remaining open natural spaces.
She has always been a strong supporter of our school system and teachers and has worked hard to help South Burlington schools maintain their reputation of excellence. Her vision and energy have been important in turning the new City Center and South Burlington Library into a reality. Emery’s support of the new land development regulations demonstrates her willingness to balance the needs of land developers with the needs of South Burlington residents who want to preserve some of the only remaining open natural areas left in South Burlington. She supports well-planned affordable housing and using state and federal grant funds to build more affordable housing where it belongs, in our new city center zone and in high density areas that are already paved over.
We share her vision to make South Burlington an even better place to live, and we hope you’ll support this vision by voting to re-elect Meaghan Emery to the South Burlington City Council.
Stephen and Monique Trono
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.