To the Editor:
As a member of Vermont Interfaith Action’s committee on affordable housing and homelessness, and a resident of Burlington, I’m writing to ask you to support another $90 million now to ease the transition of our unhoused neighbors out of motels and to allocate $147 million over the next three years to build and rehab more affordable housing units in Vermont.
Our concern is that hundreds of Vermonters will exit motels and prisons in the next two months with very few options.
With a rental vacancy rate at 2.18 percent, now is the time to rapidly rehouse these Vermonters and build another 5,000 affordable units to ease the burden on our housing market.
Can we count on you to support a bold vision to help Vermonters access safe, supportive, and affordable housing?
Virginia Munkelwitz
Burlington
