To the Editor:
I have been a resident and taxpayer of the City of South Burlington since 2005 and as such, have witnessed significant growth of our city in both residential and commercial development, increasingly more so in recent years.
That growth and its management comes with a multitude of competing priorities and constrained budgets. The number one function and priority of government is to ensure the adequate staffing and resourcing of public safety. South Burlington needs a focused “whole of government” approach to ensure that end and focus on what we need to have rather than what is nice to have.
I attended the South Burlington City Council meeting on Jan. 3, 2023, and listened to police chief Shawn Burke and fire department chief Steven Locke present their budgets to the council. Both chiefs did outstanding jobs clearly outlining their ever-increasing workload, while at the same time managing a static and, in some cases, decreasing capacity to perform their critical missions of public safety.
An alarming statistic briefed by Locke highlighted emergency medical responses within South Burlington. Chief Locke noted that 22 percent of 911 emergency calls for medical assistance involved the response by a mutual aid ambulance. South Burlington’s one fire and rescue ambulance is so busy that almost a quarter of these calls are answered by an ambulance outside of the city, by neighboring municipalities if they are available or University of Vermont and St. Michael’s College rescue. The chart depicting these numbers shows an increase in the response of mutual aid resources every year.
One major hurdle in getting these departments the needed staffing are the new dynamics of the current labor market, and how to we compete with all the other agencies in the same situation. South Burlington needs to invest in a robust recruitment and retention initiative to attract, hire and retain a public safety workforce that doesn’t need to rely on hundreds of hours of overtime that were noted on the briefs to maintain coverage for our safety.
The current dedicated workforce deserves better than to serve a 12-hour shift just to be mandated to stay on for no other reason than a lack of staffing; they do it anyway despite the toll on them and their families.
I appreciate all the dedicated efforts of the city council looking at these many complex issues and encourage further discussions on how we can best support our public safety workforce.
John C. Pfeifer
South Burlington
