To the Editor:
Chittenden County state’s attorney Sarah George has earned my vote for re-election.
As a South Burlington City Councilor, I have become familiar with the complexities of mental health reform and criminal justice reform when put into practice. To solve the problems that arise where these two areas of the law intersect, George has the legal acumen and broad vision required to do what is needed to serve justice.
We, as a society, must put resources where they are needed so that people who pose a danger to themselves and to others and who suffer from mental illness are dealt with fairly while the system ensures public safety. We are a part of the solution as much as the top law enforcement officer in our county.
Having taken part in a restorative justice panel and worked on issues that hit us close to home here in South Burlington, I know that George has been the competent and visionary leader we need and the one to do the job.
Meaghan Emery
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.