I own a small South Burlington business that may require revisions to its floor plan and layout to safely accommodate patrons in a post-pandemic world. These revisions would require approval from the DRB. Cessation of DRB activities during the crisis would further delay when we can re-open and may result in our permanent closure.
I am not alone. Because construction and development play an important role in South Burlington’s economy, stopping the DRB further jeopardizes our economy’s ability to rebound from this crisis.
Once it’s safe to re-open, our economy is going to need all the help it can get. We should be doing everything we can to support initiatives that will help it responsibly re-open more quickly. The activities of the DRB exactly reflect such efforts and should continue so long as they are able to do so in a safe, effective manner that neither compromises their efficacy, nor violates the state’s open meeting laws.
The DRB has demonstrated that they are able to do so by hosting their meetings remotely and inviting citizens to attend the meetings via remote teleconferencing software. These steps not only show that they are adhering to Vermont’s open meeting laws, but also that they are preparing South Burlington citizens to the realities their elected governing bodies will face post-pandemic (moving forward, open meetings that allow for in-person attendance may very well be a luxury that we simply cannot afford).
Accordingly, there is no reason to suspend DRB activity.
I understand the concern that the regulations upon which the board will be basing its decisions may not reflect either the city’s post-pandemic needs. I also would remind the DRB of the process that is in place to make such changes and amendments. These policies are incredibly important tools.
In times of crisis, it is of the utmost importance that we adhere to these policies and processes. Abandoning them sets a dangerous precedent – one that suggests that our laws should be bypassed in favor of politically expedient solutions whenever convenient.
This is not to suggest that this pandemic is a minor inconvenience. These are exceptional times. That said, if bodies like the DRB can safely and reasonably execute their duties during these difficult times, they should. If they can’t, they shouldn’t. The DRB has shown that it can, and thus should continue.
Tyler Barnes
South Burlington