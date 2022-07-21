To the Editor:
Charlotte Selectboard member and Human Rights Watch Central Africa director Lewis Mudge has earned my vote — one of three — for state Senate. Getting to know him over the past few months, hearing him speak and answer questions about the many, increasingly difficult challenges that our state government continues to face, has only strengthened my belief that he will be an excellent advocate for the interests of the people of our city and our region and state.
Affordable housing (with a capital “A”), climate action, affordable child care, economic development and a reinforced commitment to democracy — all these combined add up to a big, needed fix that will make us more resilient and more able to address the need for improved mental health services, renovated or new school infrastructure and proven advancements in energy and transportation.
This important work will furthermore require the knowledge, the experience, the focused attention and the integrity that Lewis Mudge will bring to the job. I have no doubt.
Meaghan Emery
South Burlington
