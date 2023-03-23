To the Editor:
I support the Senate bill S.100, the housing opportunities made for everyone (HOME) bill. The purpose of this bill is to “increase the supply of affordable housing in this state, promote homeownership and broaden housing opportunities for Vermonters.” It is well past time to eliminate exclusionary zoning and discrimination against duplex and multi-unit housing in all communities in Vermont.
One of the key provisions of the bill is to allow duplexes where single family homes are allowed, and fourplexes in areas where single family homes are allowed and there is also water and sewer service. Then, if single family housing is allowed in a zone, then multifamily housing is allowed. This is simple, reasonable and just. It is a long overdue correction that is needed statewide.
There are good reasons to conserve natural lands. There are benefits to smart growth in community centers — S.100 supports that approach. Climate change is not relevant to zoning changes that permit multifamily housing, since climate change is a global problem that is mostly driven by burning fossil fuels and the resulting greenhouse gas emissions.
S.100 is needed to help keep Vermont a livable place for people and to help increase the supply of new homes that are so clearly needed in this state. This bill will modernize local zoning to allow for more smart growth housing. It is the right thing to do.
Stephen Comeau
South Burlington
