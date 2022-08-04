To the Editor:
I will be voting for Chris Winters for Vermont Secretary of State in the upcoming Democratic primary on Aug. 9, and I urge you to do so as well. I cannot imagine a candidate with greater experience, integrity and dedication than Winters.
I had the privilege of working with him for many years during my tenure at the Vermont Department of Health and was always impressed by his knowledge of the broad range of issues for which the secretary of state’s office is responsible. The office is responsible for professional regulation, ensuring voter integrity, maintenance of public records and many other tasks.
His 25 years of experience in the office, including his most recent six years as deputy secretary, demonstrate his commitment to the mission of the office as well as his expertise in the responsibilities of the role. Vermont will be fortunate to have Chris Winters at the helm, so please join me in voting for him as our next secretary of state.
Dawn Philibert
South Burlington
