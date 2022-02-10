To the Editor:
South Burlington has been given a rare opportunity. We can elect Chris Trombly, one of Vermont’s most objective and effective rising leaders, to our city council. A life-long Vermonter, Trombly has a unique commitment to listening to every voice among us.
In his professional and volunteer work, he has expertly honed the skills needed to represent our community and see the broad implications of local decisions. Although I write this solely as a proud 20-year South Burlington resident, I’ve been extremely fortunate to work directly with Trombly on the city’s affordable housing committee, which he chairs, and professionally where we both work to help to meet the needs of Vermonters facing financial challenges.
I encourage you to meet Chris Trombly to discuss your dreams for South Burlington and to join me in voting for him for city council.
Leslie Black-Plumeau
South Burlington
