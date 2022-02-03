To the Editor:
I write to share my endorsement of Chris Trombly’s candidacy for South Burlington City Council and to encourage you to cast your vote for him on town meeting day March 1.
Trombly’s vision for South Burlington is for a community that addresses our most pressing needs —increasing affordability, acting to combat climate change, conserving precious natural resources and making progress toward greater equity — in a manner that does not advance one priority over another.
I have seen Trombly do this in action as chair of the city’s affordable housing committee. In a letter to The Other Paper, two of the committee’s newest members described the committee as follows: “We believe that it is important for our fellow citizens to know that the members of this committee hold divergent viewpoints on the vital issues of affordable housing and natural resource protections, as well as the most productive strategies for increasing affordable housing. Vigorous and informed debate on these issues is important to the future of our city.”
Trombly’s leadership of this committee makes it a place where members with divergent views work together amicably and effectively.
Why would I endorse a challenger over an incumbent? The current city council’s non-management of the three-year interim zoning period convinces me of the need for change. With effective management — in particular a plan — interim zoning could have been shorter and accomplished more of its goals.
Council leadership never asked for a plan stating specific dates when land development regulatory changes had to be completed under interim zoning and ready for public hearing. Interim zoning was initially approved in November 2018 for a 9-month period. It was voted on again seven more times with assurances given that the work would be completed within the additional amount of time approved.
Not once did the council stop and consider that their approach might need to change so that each extension would not lead to still another extension. Not once did someone say, perhaps, we need to request a plan and designate someone responsible for keeping track of the plan and whether the work products are getting completed on schedule.
And so, after three years the interim zoning period came to its state-mandated end. Only two of the four planned unit development types have been completed. Developers with no planned unit development type that applies to their development have been left in limbo. And recall that work on new planned unit development regulations began years before this interim zoning period, yet the job is still incomplete.
It gives me no pleasure to point out the non-management of the interim zoning process. It was painful to observe.
So, my choice is between Chris Trombly and a city councilor with 12 years of experience in the job, who never recognized that this important undertaking was not getting done via an apparent laissez-faire approach, that change was needed, and that our city and its residents deserve better.
My choice is Chris Trombly. Our city council needs new blood.
Sandy Dooley
South Burlington
