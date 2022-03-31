To the Editor:
After watching 20-plus hours of questioning, the strength, temperament and poise of Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson have clearly been displayed. Throughout multiple attacks and out-of-context quotes by Republican senators, she has demonstrated her true intellect and been able to hold her own.
Experience, genius and graciousness are some of the many things that can describe Jackson. She will continue to support and defend our Constitution through a neutral posture, as she says, if — when — confirmed.
“Without fear or favor,” Jackson understands the role of a judge, one that is limited and comes from humble beginnings. While she will not consider public opinion, Jackson believes in transparency, noting her infamously long opinions. These opinions, as well as her time as a federal public defender, underscore her commitment to having each litigant know that the “judge in their case has heard them, whether or not their argument has prevailed.”
Contrary to senators who have criticized her as being soft on crime, especially in cases regarding child pornography, Jackson has acted pursuant to the Supreme Court’s precedents and justified her sentencing below the guidelines in these cases based on outdated statutes promulgated by Congress.
Peer review by the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary and other outside testimony further belie these claims. Moreover, Congress has found that 70 percent of Jackson’s counterparts repeatedly sentenced below these guidelines, showing the extreme hypocrisy of the GOP.
If confirmed, she will fight for the civil liberties our Founding Fathers created and view scrupulously the facts of the cases that come before her, strictly following the law and her judicial limits. Her judicial methodology, as she calls it, ensures that she is an impartial jurist and echoes certain sentiments of an originalist view, one in which the Constitution and its amendments are viewed as they meant at the time of ratification.
Due to all these reasons, I have complete confidence that she will faithfully carry out the law as our next associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. I urge every citizen to support this historic nomination and hope to see justice Jackson on the bench in the upcoming October term.
Carter Higgins
Junior, South Burlington High School
