To the Editor:
Join me in supporting Chris Trombly and Linda Bailey for South Burlington City Council.
Trombly has served South Burlington as chair of the affordable housing committee, vice chair of the board of civil authority and tax abatement, and as justice of the peace. He finds time to do this in addition to being a married father of two young boys, and his job at People’s United Bank.
If you want to get something done, find a busy person to do it. That sums up Chris.
Bailey is a newcomer to the South Burlington political scene. Why would someone living a predictable life in semi-retirement want to run for city council? Well Bailey’s career was in sales and in sales you serve the needs of your clients.
Right now, Bailey feels strongly that our community needs changes so that everyone is being listened to and served, not just the ones who make the most noise. So, she is stepping up and offering to serve us.
I am excited to accept both Bailey’s and Trombly’s offers to serve us.
Michael Simoneau
South Burlington
