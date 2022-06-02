To the Editor:
On behalf of the Champlain Valley Superintendents Association, we want to express our disbelief and grief regarding the news of another senseless school shooting that took place last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The teachers, students and families of the Uvalde community are in our thoughts as we all face our individual district communities. While our districts have reached out to our own school communities today, we are united in our response to this unacceptable and horrific act of violence. The Vermont Agency of Education has also released a statement on this event.
We want to assure families and staff that all our districts regularly participate in crisis drills and training and we have a number of protections in place to make sure our schools are safe for all students. We have shared resources with our students and staff members knowing that everyone will process this tragedy differently.
We often talk of the impact we as educators have on the growth of each student in our building. Many times, this work goes beyond the classroom. We are leaning on our educators, school clinicians and counselors today and likely in the days and months to come for their strength, care and resilience.
It is now more important than ever to talk with our children and each other, listen and empathize. When students feel down, they need to know that we care about them and are there for them. We are encouraging our staff and students to talk every chance they can because it matters. Acknowledging this sad and unfortunate situation is important. If anyone needs help and assistance, please communicate with us, your individual school counselors, principals, teachers, clinicians or other trusted individuals that can help.
We hope, at some point, these messages will no longer need to be written and our schools, here in Vermont and nationwide, can feel safe for all.
David Young, South Burlington
Tom Flanagan, Burlington
Amy Minor, Colchester
Beth Cobb, Essex Westford
Amy Rex, Milton
Rene Sanchez, Champlain Valley Schools
Sheila Soule, Addison Northwest
Kevin Dirth, Winooski
Lynn Cota, Franklin Northeast
John Tague, Franklin West
Dana Peterson, Hannaford Career Center
Julie Regimbal, Missisquoi
Bill Kimball, Maple Run
Michael Clark, Grand Isle
John Alberghini, Mount Mansfield
Peter Burrows, Addison Central
