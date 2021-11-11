To the Editor:

There has been a lot said about South Burlington school district superintendent David Young and his handling of a racial harassment incident at South Burlington High School. The narrative is that he has engaged in a cover up and that he should resign because he will put our students at risk.

While there is no doubt that more needs to be done about reporting these types of incidents, it is important that we exercise caution and do our due diligence before making judgments about the motives of others.

As a lifelong resident of South Burlington and a beneficiary of our public school system, I have seen Young from a different perspective. When I was a student at South Burlington High School, he took me under his wings and served as a positive mentor and treated me with kindness, empathy and respect.

He provided me with encouragement about my dream of attending college and even helped me with my algebra homework. What more could we possibly ask for out of a school superintendent? He is dedicated to our schools and the students who occupy our classrooms.

Racism and bigotry in all its ugly forms are a blight on our society, and the South Burlington community is not immune. We must protect our children and our community members and do our part to make South Burlington a safe and welcoming place for all.

Being a leader is not easy because not every decision is perfect and not everyone will agree or be satisfied with the outcome or the procedural process that produced the outcome. Yet, this does not mean that the person acted with ill intent.

Superintendent Young is an effective leader and our schools have greatly benefited from his service.

Jacob Trahan

South Burlington