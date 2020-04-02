Democrats advocate free higher education and loan forgiveness to lure young voters. They realize millions are graduating from college with massive debt. Democrats are correct about the severity of the problem, but their government dependency solution is unaffordable.
Students aren’t fully informed about higher education alternatives. They are pressured into four-year degrees that may not lead to successful paying jobs nor meet our economy needs. It’s essential students assess college costs with career goals to justify their higher education outlays.
Many good-paying jobs don’t require a four-year degree. Vocational and technical jobs pay well. Millions of good jobs remain unfilled that don’t require a college degree.
The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA), a Florida think tank, developed a “Students’ Right to Know” guideline to help students with career planning. Students evaluate the cost of a four-year degree versus the cost of technical college and assess loan re-payment and job availability including starting salaries and educational requirements. Students can then determine the debt they’re willing to assume in their career selection.
The FGA cost/benefit approach helps students evaluate their goals rather than just fuel an education industry with meaningless debt.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington