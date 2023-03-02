To the Editor:
I am a sophomore at South Burlington High School. I have good grades and a desire to improve my community. This desire brought me to Dr. Travia Childs and her community center, one that is stocked with school supplies, games and snacks.
I started going to the center in November 2021. In my visits, I have had many conversations with Childs, helped her plan events and give crucial hygiene products and school supplies to those in need. Through all of that, three things about her became clear — her compassion, empathy and self-sacrifice.
When I first arrived at the community center, I found her and two other students sitting at a table. I sit down only to be met with a barrage of questions from Childs. What are your grades? How do you have a B? Well, have you talked to your teacher?
Those are questions a parent would ask, not ones questions I would not expect from someone I had met one other time. The more times she checked in on me, the more I realized they came from the heart. She asked them not to nag because she cares so deeply about people. Her questions have become a great comfort to me since my mother died. It reminds me that someone cares and that I still have maternal influences in my life, even if it is not a mother. She knows this, and even though we both know I have As in all my classes, she still asks. She still cares.
One of the most critical but often overlooked programs is free and reduced lunches and breakfasts for lower-income families. These nutritional lunches are vital to body growth, and those who require them are very grateful. Unfortunately, once school ends and summer begins, those families are put in a difficult situation where they must provide lunches and breakfast for their kids. Childs saw this problem, and while she had never experienced it, she knew she had to do something about it.
So, throughout the summer of 2022, she regularly prepared breakfast and lunches for 50 lower-income families. This project filled her entire summer, but that didn’t faze her. She got on the phone and got ingredients and kitchen supplies from the school. She sought federal grants and funding. Not only that, but she got into the kitchen and made food far beyond what the school usually provides. She made a massive difference in the lives of those families.
On a cold November morning, I awake at the unreasonable hour of 5 a.m. to go with Childs to the bus drivers’ garage before they leave. We bring thank you cards, hot chocolate, doughnuts and goody bags to show appreciation for the drivers. This was an idea she came up with to improve the spirits of the drivers. When we got there, we gave them our gifts and stayed there listening to their stories. I remained there for 40 minutes with Childs, who was laughing and nodding along, but she was also taking mental notes of things she could improve. When we finally left, she remarked that we had to do more.
Jayden French
South Burlington High School sophomore
