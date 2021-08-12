To the Editor:
Are you reading the news about the climate change impacts coming our way? It’s in the news almost every week. Another article “Northwest heat wave targeted vulnerable, tested climate prep” appeared today.
The message: people in the northwestern part of the country are not adapted to the increasing heat, and the local government is unprepared. Hundreds of mostly low-income folks died from the heat in that area. “There were more heat deaths in Portland in June than in the entire state over the past 20 years,” authorities said.
Research shows that heat already kills more people in the U.S. than hurricanes, tornadoes and other weather-events.
We are in a similar situation — climate, demographics, preparation — in Vermont. The article said this was a wakeup call about what lies ahead with climate change. Is South Burlington awake? Some actions will take long-term planning. But you can start discussions immediately with the intention to take swift action.
However, other steps can be enacted quickly. These fall into the first-do-no-more-harm category.
One powerful example is to enact a ban on cutting down healthy trees. This was the policy in other U. S. cities in which I have lived. Unless the tree was unhealthy or endangered my house, I was not allowed to cut down any tree on my own property. But in South Burlington a landowner can (and have) cut down entire forests.
On Tuesday, Chief Don Stevens of the Abenaki Nation advised against cutting down the hundreds of ash trees in the city. Heed his advice. And, along with that, don’t allow any more trees to be cut down to make way for more asphalt, concrete and impervious surfaces, which only increase the heat.
Do you know the connection between trees and mitigating climate change impacts? Among a myriad of other benefits, trees cool our air. The more trees we have, the cooler our summer temperatures. Don’t believe the science? Take a few walks this week as our temperatures reach the high 80s; remember Dr. Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux saying 87 degrees is excessive for us.
First, walk on a city street, like Market Street, or a housing development — South Village, O’Brien development, etc. — with lots of buildings and few mature trees. Second, walk around one of the older neighborhoods like the Orchards, Mayfair Park, Chamberlin with tree-lined mature trees. Then take a walk in some of the environmental areas we have preserved like the Wheeler Nature Area or Hubbard Natural Area. Feel the difference?
Trees can lower air temperature in city neighborhoods by 10 degrees. This is one of the benefits we can feel from trees. The carbon they sequester, the air and water they purify, the nutrients they provide, the pollution they filter, the stormwater they suck up, the wildlife they nurture cannot be felt. Nonetheless, trees provide these and other climate-related benefits to us — for free.
And we are cutting them down!
Please add a tree-cutting ban discussion on your next agenda. Invite back Chief Stevens and Chittenden County forester Ethan Tapper if you don’t remember what both told you about trees at past city meetings.
Put your well-intentioned climate resolution into environmental, non-concrete actions.
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington
